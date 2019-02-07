BJP-ruled Delhi civic agencies on inauguration spree ahead of Lok Sabha polls

With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Delhi’s three municipal corporations, in a bid to grab some eyeballs, are on a project inauguration overdrive before the model code of conduct kicks in.

According to the law, new projects cannot be announced or inaugurated when the code is in operation.

The south Delhi municipal corporation (SDMC), the richest among the three, has lined up 14 ribbons to be cut this month. With a budget deficit of Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 3,250 crore, respectively, both north and east corporations have not been able to implement new projects. So, both agencies are naming and renaming parks and streets.

“We just choose a bylane or a small stretch of road and assign it a name after a war hero or a national figure. No expenses involved but some eyeballs grabbed,” an east Delhi municipal corporation (EDMC) official, requesting anonymity.

All three municipal corporations in Delhi are ruled by the BJP, which had won all seven parliamentary seats in the city in 2014. Critical units of local governance, the MCDs run services that affect residents from cradle to the grave.

To make an impression on the voters, municipal councillors invite party bigwigs to these events.

For instance, when the south Delhi body opened their first ‘model school’ in Malviya Nagar on January 29, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari was invited to inaugurate it. Another showcase project of the SDMC, Nandan Van or children’s park, was inaugurated in Greater Kailash-1 in the presence of New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju.

“Our flagship Seven Wonders of the World park in Sarai Kale Khan, is all set to open for the public this month,” said Radha Krishan, head, press and information department, SDMC.

“Besides, we have at least four primary schools in DDA Colony of Jantagrah (Kalkaji), Khanpur West, Tehkhand 1 and Lal Kuan coming up. The foundation stone laying of four multilevel parking lots is also due. One aerobic composter at Chirag Delhi, one pukka drain worth Rs 2 crore in Najafgarh, at least eight mobile health vans and a sewage treatment plant for Saket will also be launched this month,” he said.

AAP councillor Praveen Kumar, leader of the opposition in SDMC House, described the slated inaugurations as “gimmicks”.

“These are just election gimmicks by the BJP leadership. They make promises just ahead of elections but don’t live up to them. For example, the CCTVs they promised in all MCD schools by March 31, 2018, are nowhere to be found,” he said.

Ashutosh Dixit, chief executive of URJA, an umbrella body of RWAs in Delhi, said, “Sadly, it has become the political culture of our country. We keep visiting MCD offices for minor works like road repair for years. But, they remain busy in blame games. However, things magically start working out close to elections.”

