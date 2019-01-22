Body parts found in a sack in Delhi’s Alipur, police probe on

Dismembered body parts of an unidentified person, believed to be a woman, were found in a field in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Monday evening, police said.

Most of the body parts were found inside a white sack while some were found scattered, arousing suspicion that they were eaten by dogs. “Some marks on the body parts seemed like dog bites,” said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer north).

The sack was discovered in a field by a passerby around 6 pm on Monday. He informed the police after which a team arrived at the spot and collected the remains for autopsy.

“Only some parts of a dismembered human body were found. We are not fully sure about the gender of the victim, but clothes we recovered suggest it is a woman,” said DCP Sharma.

The absence of documents or any other immediate clue has hampered police investigation. Another officer said the victim’s head was not found and estimated the person was killed at least two days ago.

“What we can say with certainty is that this is not the spot where the person was murdered. He or she was killed elsewhere and dumped here,” said the DCP.

He said police stations in Delhi and NCR had been alerted. A murder case has been registered at the Alipur police station and a special team has been formed to identify the victim.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 11:16 IST