Cabinet may clear Delhi Metro’s Red Line extension connecting Dilshad Garden to Ghaziabad

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is likely to give its approval on Wednesday for the Delhi Metro’s Red Line extension, officials aware of the development said. The 9.41-km-long corridor, which will connect Dilshad Garden to New Bus Stand in Ghaziabad, has missed several deadlines..

The entirely elevated section comprises eight stations: Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River and New Bus Adda.

“The corridor is set to be cleared on Wednesday. The total cost of the line is about Rs1,710 crore, along with a grant by the Centre. The rolling stock is being provided by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and land has been provided free of cost by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), ” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

This would be the second metro line in Ghaziabad and the first metro link connecting the interiors of the city. It will pass through Sahibabad Industrial Area and is aimed at impacting the nearby residential areas.

“The line will connect residents of Ghaziabad with various parts of Delhi-NCR. Currently, commuters have to rely on last mile connectivity from Dilshad Garden to reach Sahibabad. Connectivity to Mohan Nagar would also improve,” the official added.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 12:17 IST