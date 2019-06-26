Capital will get 11 city forests, 6 to open for public this monsoon

The national capital is set to get eleven new city forests this financial year. Of these, six forests with facilities such as pathways, jogging tracks, gazebos, drinking water will be thrown open to the public during the monsoon season, Delhi government’s forest department officials said on Tuesday.

These city forests are being developed primarily as eco-tourism zones, with limited human activity, which could work as platforms for creating larger public awareness about the flora and fauna of the area, a senior official said.

In the first phase, two city forests established in the trans-Yamuna area—Shastri Park (near colony) and Garhi Mandu — are likely to be thrown open in the third week of July. The other forests will come up at Shastri Park( near Metro station) in east Delhi, ITO Chungi, Aya Nagar in south Delhi and at Mitraon in west Delhi and are expected to be ready between August and September.

“ The civil work in two city forests is complete and they will be opened in the first phase. These will have facilities such as jogging tracks, benches, sitting area and toilets. However, we will allow only limited public activity in order to conserve the forests. In the other four forests, the plantation is complete, while the building of pathways and other utilities has to be done by the irrigation and flood control department,” the official said.

The Shastri Park forest is spread across 5.65 hectares and has 8,100 saplings of indigenous species that were planted in 2015-16. The city forest at Garhi Mandu is spread across 8 hectares and has 10,500 saplings that were planted in different phases between 2012-13 and 2017-18.

“A city forest is different from a forest in the sense that it is smaller in terms of area with limited biodiversity, but the focus is primarily on native species that attract fauna. We have planted a variety of indigenous tree species including peepal, neem, pilkhan, amaltas, dhak and gulmohar, among others,” another official said. “We also plan to introduce wildlife in the city forests that are bigger in area,” he added.

According to experts, setting up more city forests is a good initiative by the government but pointed out that these forests need to be conserved well to ensure that they do not turn into parks.

“A city forest is a good concept to create more green lungs in the city. However, only limited human activity must be allowed in these spaces. This is important for them to be conserved as forests and to preserve the ecosystem of nesting birds and small mammals, among others. Also setting up such forests must not become an alternative for government agencies for allowing felling of trees in other parts of the city,” said Ravi Agarwal, director, Toxic Links and former member of the Delhi Ridge Management Board.

A part of the green budget, announced by the city government last year, the forests had to be ready by March 2019. Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain reviewed the project on Tuesday where he asked the forest department to ensure completion of at least six forests during this monsoon season.

The minister has also asked the department to submit the plan for the mega plantation drive to be conducted in the last week of July. The Delhi government plans to plant 2.2 million saplings in 2019-20.

The Delhi government had taken up one of the largest plantation drives across the capital in September 2018 planting at least 5 lakh saplings in a day. The target for 2018-19 was set at 3.2 million saplings, of which 2.8 million have been planted so far

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 07:22 IST