Chief secy ‘assault’ case: Delhi govt officials say no change in stand, demand CM’s apology

The Delhi Government Employee Welfare Association asserted on Saturday that all officials are “united to fight for the dignity and safety” of chief secretary Anshu Prakash and other employees.

The association issued a statement dismissing reports that it had changed its stand on the alleged assault on Prakash by AAP MLAs during an official meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the night of February 19.

The statement came after the association’s president Dayanand Singh and a few other officials met Kejriwal at his residence on Holi on Friday.

A joint forum of Delhi government employees — including IAS and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar & Islands Civil Services (DANICS) officers — have been boycotting meetings with AAP ministers since the alleged assault on Prakash, demanding a written public apology from Kejriwal for the incident.

“We have not changed our stand on the assault of the chief secretary, and that we all are united to fight for the dignity and safety of the chief secretary and all other government employees. Our movement will continue and intensify until the chief minister apologises for the misconduct of MLAs who assaulted and misbehaved with the CS,” the association’s general secretary Deepak Bharadwaj said.

In a statement, Singh said he met Kejriwal at the chief minister’s residence after receiving information that “his mother is serious and admitted to hospital and Arvind Kejriwal is also suffering from fever.”

“This was absolutely my personal visit...” Singh added.

The IAS and DANICS officers have maintained only written communication with Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues in protest against the alleged attack on Prakash.

Earlier this week, nearly 500 Delhi government employees carried out a candle-light march in support of Prakash.