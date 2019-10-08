Chinese national caught at IGI airport with 6.4kg sandalwood

delhi

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday morning caught a Chinese national at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and recovered from him 6.4kg sandalwood that he was allegedly trying to smuggle out to Shanghai.

Assistant inspector general Hemendra Singh said that around 12am, during pre-embarkation security check, at the security hold area of Terminal 3 the CISF personnel, through an X-ray machine, detected two pieces of sandalwood in the hand bag of a foreign passenger.

“The passenger was later identified as Du Yibing, a Chinese national. He was scheduled to travel to Shanghai at 2.40am. Since, he could not produce any valid documents to carry the sandalwood, weighing about 6.4 kg, he was caught and handed over to the customs along with the seized sandalwood,” Singh said.

The officer said that during initial questioning the man said he was carrying the sandalwood for his personal use. Customs department is trying to probe the source of the sandalwood.

In another case, also reported on Tuesday, the CISF caught two Sudanese nationals around 7am at the Mumbai airport and recovered 25kg sandalwood chips from their bags. Singh said, it is being looked into if the two cases have any connection.

