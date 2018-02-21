‘World is watching Delhi set low standards’: Sheila Dikshit on chief secretary row

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal “allowed” MLAs of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to “misbehave” with chief secretary Anshu Prakash and institutions are “collapsing” under his watch, said former chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday.

Dikshit’s Congress party demanded that Kejriwal resign if he fails to take action against the MLAs who allegedly assaulted Prakash, Delhi government’s top ranking civil servant, at the chief minister’s residence late Monday night.

“It is distressing for me to see institutions collapse right before my eyes. What kind of leader will allow MLAs to misbehave with the Chief Secretary of the state? The world is watching the capital of India set such low standards,” said Dikshit, who led Delhi from 1998 to 2013, on Twitter:

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, Dikshit and other party leaders met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and asked him to provide security to government officials.

Maken said the events unfolding in Delhi have set a dangerous precedent of administrative failure. “The same officials have worked with us. When we could maintain dignity of officers and work together, then why can’t the present government work [with them]. We also had BJP at the Centre while we were in power in Delhi but we worked with the same officers. That is because we maintain dignity of the officers,” Maken said.

Maken said Kejriwal was instrumental in the turn of events as he wanted to hide the failure of his government over three years. “Kejriwal should take strict legal as well as disciplinary action against his erring MLAs, if he fails to take proper action, Kejriwal has no right to continue as CM of Delhi,” he said.

AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal has been arrested and Amanatullah detained for the alleged assault on Prakash.