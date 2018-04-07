Congress to rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against growing ‘intolerance’

The Congress will hold a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on April 29 to protest against an environment of “distrust and intolerance” created in the country, party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

Stating that people were “suffocated” under the four-year tenure of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Gehlot said: “There is an environment of fear, distrust, and intolerance everywhere. In view of the situation, Congress has decided to hold a rally on April 29.”

Congress workers are also slated to go on a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters across the country on April 9 to expose the BJP government’s “lies” on various issues and also to “protect and promote” harmony and brotherhood.

Gehlot said that while Congress president Rahul Gandhi believed that in a democracy politics should be done with love, peace, and compassion, the Centre was “weakening” the democratic culture of the country.

“In four years, no community has felt that good days have arrived. Every community is in pain and fear. Businesses have been affected, economic situation is in doldrums. Institutions like the judiciary, Parliament, RBI, ED, CBI, are being weakened and misused. Even the Election Commission is not spared...,” he said.

During the rally, the main opposition party is likely to attack the Centre on several issues, including bank frauds, farm distress, Rafale deal, price rise and rising unemployment.

The April 29 rally is seen by political observers as an extension of the Congress’ plan to reach out to people after the second half of the Parliament’s budget session was washed out. The ruling side has held the Congress responsible for the frequent disruptions that led to House adjournments.

Reacting to Gehlot’s charges, BJP’s media department chief and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said the Congress has been trying to create fear and spread confusion ever since the 2014 election. “Rahul indulges in politics over dead bodies. In a democracy, people give their judgment through election. Congress has lost elections after election, but has refused to take lessons,” he said.