Constable tries to stop truck, killed after driver runs him over at Delhi’s Mundka

A constable with the Delhi Transport Department was crushed to death by a truck when he tried to stop it for checking in outer Delhi’s Mundka early on Tuesday. Police said the truck dragged the constable for about 100m before the driver jumped off the vehicle and fled.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 am when constable Vinod Kumar Tiwari, who was on night shift, was checking vehicles on Main Rohtak Road in Mundka.

Police said Tiwari saw a truck coming towards him and walked closer towards the vehicle .“Suddenly, a car came in front of the truck and to avoid a collision, the truck driver took a sharp turn towards the constable. The truck hit Tiwari. He was dragged for about 100m before the truck came to a halt. Seeing the constable dead, the driver ran away,” said a police officer.

Tiwari was rushed to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead .

“We have registered a case for causing death due to negligence and the owner of the vehicle has been contacted. We have identified the driver and efforts are on to arrest him,” the officer said.

Tiwari lived in Bindapur with his wife and two children and had been with the transport department for the past two years.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 12:15 IST