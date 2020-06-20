e-paper
Cop kills himself in south Delhi

delhi Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
A 34-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service gun on Friday night in the police building in South Delhi where he was posted, senior police officers said. The incident took place around 10.30pm in one of the barracks within the police station premises. The other police personnel present in the building rushed him to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. The police did not recover a suicide note from the spot, the police said.

Senior police officers said the reason behind the constable’s death was not known yet. His colleagues said the constable had take leave following his nephew’s death and had joined duties on Friday.

“All the protocols related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak have been followed while handling the constable’s body and handing it over to his family members for cremation,” deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Devender Arya said.

