Coronavirus: DDA suspends activities at all swimming pools

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 21:12 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday suspended operations of all its public swimming pools till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. The move comes a day after the Delhi government ordered the suspension of operations of all swimming pools in the city till March 31.

The DDA issued a statement on Saturday saying, “In view of this (Delhi government order), it has been decided that DDA’s heated and functional swimming pools at Siri Fort Sports Complex, Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Sports Complex will not function till March 31.”

Swimming pools in hotels have also been barred from operating till March 31 following the government’s order. “We are already facing a massive drop in demand for our accommodations. Since the occupancy rate has dropped by almost 50%, there would hardly have been any takers of our swimming pool facilities even if it were open,” said a senior manager at Radisson Blu hotel chain.

Officials in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said they will take a decision on Monday.

A senior official at DDA said that at present only three swimming pools were functional. “We start registering for our other swimming pools from April 1 onwards, every year. At present, only three swimming pools with temperature adjustment facility were functional. We have now suspended their operation as well,” said the official.

Meanwhile, operations of swimming pools have also been restricted in neighbouring Noida on Saturday. District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh issued an order saying, “In the wake of precautionary measures being taken to check and control coronavirus (Covid-19), the usage of all swimming pools in Gautam Budh Nagar is completely banned till April 15.”

(With inputs from PTI)