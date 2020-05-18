e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 160; cases cross 10,000-mark

Covid-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 160; cases cross 10,000-mark

As many as 299 fresh cases were recorded while the total number of active cases stood at 5,409.

delhi Updated: May 18, 2020 11:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
The cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19.
The coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounted to 160, while the total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday, authorities said.

As many as 299 fresh cases were recorded while the total number of active cases stood at 5,409. In a bulletin issued on Monday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 160, and the total number of cases has climbed to 10,054.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Sunday, the total number of cases stood at 9,755, including 148 deaths.

