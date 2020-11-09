e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19: Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station witnesses long queues

Covid-19: Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station witnesses long queues

According to the Union health ministry, there are 40,258 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

delhi Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 07:20 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Metro passengers are in Delhi required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself.
Long queue of passengers were seen outside the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Sunday as they waited for their turn to enter the station.

Metro passengers are in Delhi required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself. Thermal screening is done manually by ‘Thermal guns’.

These numerous health checks have been mandated as part of preventive measures to combat coronavirus in the national capital and across the country.

According to the Union health ministry, there are 40,258 active cases in the national capital.

