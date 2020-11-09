Covid-19: Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station witnesses long queues

delhi

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 07:20 IST

Long queue of passengers were seen outside the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Sunday as they waited for their turn to enter the station.

Metro passengers are in Delhi required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself. Thermal screening is done manually by ‘Thermal guns’.

These numerous health checks have been mandated as part of preventive measures to combat coronavirus in the national capital and across the country.

According to the Union health ministry, there are 40,258 active cases in the national capital.