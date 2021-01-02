DDA puts 1,354 flats for sale in new scheme, Feb 16 last date to apply

delhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:36 IST

The Delhi Development Authority on Saturday launched its housing scheme-2021 putting on sale 1,354 flats that are located mainly in Dwarka, Jasola and Vasant Kunj areas. This includes Rs 2.1-crore three-bedroom High Income Group (HIG) flats, the costliest to be put up for sale till date by the authority, located in south-east Delhi’s Jasola.

There are 254 flats in the HIG category located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Dwarka.

Of these, 215 flats in Jasola have been put on sale for the first time, while the remaining are those that were returned by allottees in the previous housing schemes. The cost of HIG flats, which are 87.9 sqm to 177.3 sqm in size, varies between Rs69.62 lakh to Rs 2.14 crore.

Despite the slump in the real estate market, DDA officials are optimistic that the 254 HIG flats in Jasola will find takers. “These are spacious flats, located on the Delhi-Noida border and are well-connected to the rest of the city via Metro and other public transport system. There is a dual piping system as the complex has its own sewer treatment plant. The most important thing is that each flat has two parking slots. The Rs 2.1 crore cost is as per the market rate,” said a senior DDA official.

Real estate experts say that the number of property transactions have increased in the past few months as property prices have plummeted due to economic slowdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mudassir Zaidi, executive director, Knight Frank, said, “In the past few months, the property transactions have increased despite a slump in the market. While the costs have gone down, there is interest in newer projects, especially in Delhi. As there are not many private housing projects in Delhi, there is a demand for DDA flats. As for the cost of HIG flats in Jasola, it is as per market prices.”

Apart from HIG flats, the DDA has put on sale 757 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats with two and three bedrooms in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Janahgirpuri and Madipur. Spread over 64.04 sqm to 129.98 sqm, the cost of MIG flats varies between R40.64 lakh to R1.24 crore. Of the 757 flats, 711 are located in Dwarka sub-city—one of the planned residential areas developed by the DDA. There are 291 flats for the Economically Weaker Section and 52 in the Lower Income Group (LIG) category in Dwarka and Rohini.

The last date to apply for the scheme is February 16 and senior DDA officials said that the draw of lots will be held in February end or first week of March.

Unlike the last housing scheme in 2019, DDA officials said that the scheme will be launched online using the newly developed AWAAS software. The official added that all applications, payments and possession letters will be processed online. “People will have to come to the DDA office just once to execute the conveyance deed,” said the official.

A senior DDA official said that people are advised to visit the site and inspect flats before applying for it. “We have provided the contact number of officials who will be present at the site to show the sample flats,” said the official.

After three unsuccessful housing schemes, the land-owning agency is hoping for a good response to its new housing scheme as the flats on offer this time are spacious and located in areas which are well connected to the rest of the city.

Last year, the DDA had put 18,000 flats on sale, but had to reduce the number of flats in the scheme to 10,294 later, as it didn’t get the desired response. The land-owning agency had received 45,012 applications for its flats, but it could sell only 8,438 flats — 488 HIG, 1,555 in MIG, 5,172 LIG and 1,223 EWS category flats — of which close to 6,000 flats were returned, a senior official said.