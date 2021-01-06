e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi AQI deteriorates slightly; rainfall likely to continue in parts of city

Delhi AQI deteriorates slightly; rainfall likely to continue in parts of city

Since Monday, air quality index has remained in moderate zone; on Monday, it was 151 and rose to 171 on Wednesday

delhi Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:17 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi-Noida border.
The Delhi-Noida border.(File photo)
         

Air quality in Delhi showed minor deterioration on Wednesday morning but remained in the moderate zone with the hourly average air quality index at 7am reaching 171.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that on Tuesday the overall air quality index (AQI) was 140, in the moderate category. It was 151 on Monday, also in the moderate zone.

Wednesday’s AQI is in line with the prediction of Union environment ministry’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). “The AQI is likely to stay in the moderate to satisfactory category on Tuesday and in the moderate to poor category on Wednesday. It is likely to marginally deteriorate on January 7 and January 8,” the Safar analysis read.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) regional weather forecasting centre, said that light rain is likely to continue through Tuesday night, till Wednesday morning.

“Till 12pm on Wednesday, some parts of Delhi are likely to receive light rainfall but by midday, the Western Disturbance will pass from over Delhi,” said Srivastava.

