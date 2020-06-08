Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border

delhi

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:35 IST

Delhi borders opened on Monday as part of the relaxations announced under Unlock 1 by the Kejriwal government. The announcement about opening of Delhi’s borders was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

The order came as a relief to thousands of commuters from the National Capital Region (NCR) who have to go to Delhi either to attend the office or for other purposes.

Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed smooth traffic at Delhi’s border with Haryana on Monday morning. People’s were seen crossing into Delhi easily from Gurugram.

But many residents in Uttar Pradesh reported chaos at the Delhi border. They claimed that the policemen manning the border have not been told about opening of borders from higher authorities. They tagged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and district magistrates of Noida and Ghaziabad to help them.

“Dear Sir, At Border of noida delhi police demanding pass when govt has allow to enter border without pass and barricade also not remove. Lots of people facing this kind of problem they couldn’t go to work,” said a Twitter user Rajesh Kumar.

“Traffic situation is worst at Delhi Noida Border. people Are getting restless now. Kindly see,” said a user who goes by the name Meadows Camp on Twitter.

Another user Prabhakar Gupta tweeted: “UP State Govt and D M Gautam budhnagar please take Action Regarding opening Noida Delhi Border. Most of offices and Industries are open in Noida , GNIDA Many Employees come from Delhi. Because of this restrictions there is no smooth operation.”

The users trying to enter Delhi from Ghaziabad also said the same thing about the situation at the border. “sir, if everything is open then why you are creating traffic jam on dnd and ghaziabad border .. just bcs of pass checking people are facing problem,” tweeted a user Rohit, tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Ghaziabad district administration had already announced on Sunday said that their borders will continue to remain sealed till further direction.

“There are no directions issued by the district magistrate for opening of Ghaziabad’s border with Delhi. The previous directions will continue to be in force,” said Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (city).

The Ghaziabad district magistrate on April 22 had imposed restrictions on inter-border movement of people, citing rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district. Additional restrictions were put in place on May 27. Later, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 1 had announced the closure of border for a week.

The UP-Gate border is a major transit point for people from Ghaziabad to go to east Delhi. The border witnessed movement of at least 80,000 passenger cars daily on an average, as per estimates of the NHAI, before the lockdown.

Traffic at present, however, has reduced to one-fourth due to restricted movement during the lockdown period.