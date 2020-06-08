e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19: List of documents needed to get treated at Delhi hospitals

Covid-19: List of documents needed to get treated at Delhi hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that the hospitals run by his government as well as private entities will only treat residents of the city during the coronavirus crisis.

delhi Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical staff in PPE kit screening a person at a hospital in New Delhi, on Sunday.
Medical staff in PPE kit screening a person at a hospital in New Delhi, on Sunday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

Shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals in the national capital will cater to Covid-19 patients from the city, the state government issued a list of documents needed for the purpose.

Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that the hospitals run by his government as well as private entities will only treat residents of the city during the coronavirus crisis. And the list of documents was out by evening.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

There is a vast list of documents needed to avail treatment at hospitals in Delhi. The list includes:

• Voter ID

• Bank or post office passbook

• Ration card

• Passport

• Drivers’ license

• Income tax return

• Latest water, telephone or electricity bill issued to the patient or close relative such as parents or spouse

• Proof of postal department’s posts received with the patient’s name in the given address

• Aadhaar card issued prior to June 7

• Any such document issued in the name of any of the parents if the patient is a minor

According to records of the city government’s planning department, the city currently has a population of around 19.1 million, of which, records of the election commission suggests, 14.6 million are eligible voters. The gap, senior officials said, are either minors or residents of the city who vote in other states.

tags
top news
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
LIVE: With 138 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 3,000-mark
LIVE: With 138 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 3,000-mark
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In