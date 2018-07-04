Delhi cabinet clears doorstep delivery of 30 more key govt services including pensions

The Delhi government on Tuesday added 30 more services to its flagship “doorstep delivery of services” project and said the facility will be launched by the end of August. Announcing the decision, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the cabinet had earlier approved doorstep delivery of 40 services which on Tuesday was increased to 70.

“The cabinet, on Tuesday, gave its approval for going ahead with the successful bidder for doorstep delivery of services. While the scheme will be launched with 70 services, another set of 30 services would be added within a period of one month after the launch. This would take the number of services under the scheme to 100,” Sisodia said.

He said that the selected agency would be given six weeks to develop a software interface to link the websites of the concerned departments. Some of the services that would be delivered include income certificates, vehicle registration certificates, pensions, higher education and skill development guarantee scheme, availing government scholarships and approval of factory building plans.

Through the facility, Delhi residents would be able to make a phone call to a government helpline number (which is yet to be announced) and fix an appointment according to his convenience. The private agency, which has been awarded the tender, will hire ‘Mobile Sahyaks’ (facilitators), who will pick documents, take photo, and biometric details, and process applications, apart from delivering certificates at the doorstep of residents.

Fresh study on air pollution

The cabinet on Tuesday also approved environment department’s proposal for a “real time source apportionment study” for air pollution in Delhi.

The study will be conducted over a period of one year by University of Washington’s department of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at a cost of about ₹1.20 crore. “The only study on Delhi’s air pollution was done by IIT about four years ago. The findings of this study was based on data reading of just 15 days. This will be a fresh, comprehensive, reliable and round the year study. It will enable Delhi government to plan its actions and install a real-time pollutant source identification model in the city,” Sisodia said.

The project is to be completed within a period of 18 months from the date of award of the study. “The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will make the payment from the air ambience fund. They will also be setting up a cloud- based platform where data can be shared and viewed by approved groups during the course of the project,” he said.

Polyclinics

A proposal of the health department on re-modelling 94 government dispensaries into polyclinics was approved by the cabinet too. While the project is expected to cost ₹168 crore, Sisodia said, “The aim of the project is to re-organise health care facilities by re-modelling the dispensaries into polyclinics. Medical superintendants of hospitals to which the polyclinics will be attached will be the overall in-charges of these polyclinics,” he said.