Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Farmers use steam cooking system to cook at Singhu border

Delhi: Farmers use steam cooking system to cook at Singhu border

delhi Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:48 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
The steam cooking system has the capacity to cook rice, pulse and vegetables for nearly 3,000 people in one go.
The steam cooking system has the capacity to cook rice, pulse and vegetables for nearly 3,000 people in one go.(Sourced)
         

With the number of protesting farmers increasing and arranging gas cylinders to cook meals for thousands of them becoming an issue, a steam cooking system plant was brought from a gurdwara in Punjab’s Gurdaspur and set up at the Singhu border on Friday.

The steam cooking system installed on a trolley has three stoves attached to bigger utensils. It has the capacity to cook rice, pulse and vegetables for nearly 3,000 people in one go, said Gurwinder Singh, a sewadar of the Gurdaspur gurdwara.

“As we had been preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner for nearly 5,000 people every day, arranging cooking gas cylinders was a problem. We then decided to bring the steam cooking system available at our gurdwara. This has brought a lot of respite to our volunteers because cooking has now become easy and fast,” said Singh.

Nearly 50 volunteers have been managing the kitchen, which includes bringing ration, cutting vegetables, cooking meals, and serving them free of cost to the farmers and everyone else visiting the protest venue. The kitchen has been set up behind the main stage where farmer leaders deliver their speeches throughout the day.

Explaining the functioning of the steam cooking system, Gurpratap Singh, another volunteer, said that the machine includes a boiler which takes water from the water tank attached to the trolley.

“Instead of gas cylinders, we use wood to boil the water in the boiler. The high steam generated by the boiling water passes to the three stoves through pipes. This is how we cook the meals. One utensil on the stove can cook 50kg of rice or pulse in one go. Nearly 100 litres of water are required to cook one meal,” said the volunteer.

