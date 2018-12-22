Delhi government starts issuing licences to dealers for scrapping vehicles

The Delhi government on Friday began issuing licences to dealers who will be authorised to dismantle end-of-life vehicles in the national Capital.

“Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt Ltd is the first firm to be authorised as a scrap dealer in Delhi. Soon, an online portal will come up for people to apply. One will be able to also check the money (s)he would get for scrapping the vehicle,” a senior transport official said.

The government’s move came after it received multiple queries in which vehicle owners had no alternative but to give away their cars or two-wheelers to the illegal scrap market.

HT had on Wednesday reported how vehicle owners are either keeping their vehicles parked in their houses or are taking it out f the city in the absence of any list of empanelled scrap dealers.

As per court orders, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol ones over 15 years cannot ply on city roads and also cannot be parked in public spaces. The government said it is in the process of authorising more scrap dealers.

Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Kashmere Gate ISBT

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) on Friday opened a 65-metre long FOB that will facilitate passengers to directly reach the entrance of the Kashmere Gate ISBT from Yamuna side of the Ring Road. Currently, the passengers use the PWD FOB which is not connected with bus terminal.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 11:42 IST