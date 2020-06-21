e-paper
Delhi govt procuring oxygen cylinders, hospitals need not do it themselves: Report

Delhi govt procuring oxygen cylinders, hospitals need not do it themselves: Report

delhi Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:51 IST

delhi Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:51 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
“The Health Department is already in the process of procurement of 18,000 D-type cylinders, 3,000 B-type cylinders and around 3,000 oxygen concentrators centrally,” the order said.
The Delhi government has said it is in the process of procuring oxygen cylinders and concentrators and directed hospitals under it to not procure them for Covid-19 patients, according to an official order.

The government had earlier this month directed medical directors of all the designated Covid hospitals  under the Delhi government to arrange oxygen supply for all hospital beds. However, the government, in supersession of its earlier order, said on Saturday that hospitals may now not procure oxygen concentrators or cylinders.

“The cylinders and concentrators will be procured shortly and will be allocated to the respective hospitals in a staggered manner as per their requirement and as per the receipt from suppliers,” it said.

It is also directed that consumables and ancillary devices such as regulators, breathing circuits, masks, nasal prongs, cannulas, filters, flow metres, trolley stand etc. to make the oxygen cylinders operational may be procured by hospitals as per their need and stock position, it added.

