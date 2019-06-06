Delhi High Court body to conduct fresh inspection in 35 hospitals

The inspection report of over 30 government hospitals highlighting several irregularities — including non-functioning ICU ventilators, alleged pilfering of expensive drugs and staffs being paid less than minimum wages — have caught the attention of the Delhi High Court.

The high court has now constituted a committee to carry a fresh inspection of the 35 government hospitals in the city.

The committee — comprising DS Negi, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Delhi government, Veena Choudhury, retired director, GB Pant Hospital, Mohammad Tarique, assistant professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and founder Koshish, principal secretary (services) and principal secretary (Health), government of Delhi — will assess the various issues raised in the inspection report.

The inspection was carried out by Sundeep Miglani, additional director and coordinator of all Delhi government hospitals, on the instructions of the state health department in between April 2016 to March 2018.

On May 17, Hindustan Times had first reported the inspection findings where glaring irregularities were highlighted.

On the basis of this inspection report, a status report was submitted in the court by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who was representing one Madhubala, who had lost her nine-month unborn foetus due to the negligence of the hospital.

Madhubala had then filed a PIL in the high court seeking better medical facilities in

hospitals run by the Delhi government.

On May 29, a bench of outgoing Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani constituted the expert panel after names were suggested by the advocate Manchanda, counsel for the petitioner.

The bench said that the panel would assess the availability, adequacy and operational status of infrastructure facilities, manpower and procurement system and procedures for equipment and supplies with the aim and intent of improving the overall health services available to people at such hospitals.

The court sought a report from the panel within four months, along with suggestions to the bench. The hospitals which would be inspected include GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, IHBAS, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and Central Jail Hospital, among others.

It also asked the counsel for the petitioner to assist the panel.

The bench also directed the panel to inspect all aspects irrespective of the fact that whether the Delhi government has adopted the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act 2010.

The court also noted and said, “We make it clear that any act or omission on part of any of the parties to impede or hinder the inspection exercise ordered by us shall be viewed seriously”.

The matter would be now heard on August 28 for the review of the functioning of the Expert Committee.

The court has directed the expert committee to submit its report within 4 months after studying all the aspects and issues in the hospitals including the Clinical Establishment

Act.

