Delhi High Court seeks response of cops, city court over ‘slow’ murder trial

The Delhi High Court sought a report from the Delhi Police and a trial court on a plea by a man seeking speedy trial in the murder case of his 22-year-old son in 2010.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notice to the police and sought to know their stand on the plea by Balam Singh Rawat, who stated that while the charge sheet was filed eight years ago, the case is yet to be decided.

Rawat had also said that the matter was listed 37 times in the trial court since 2017 for recording of miscellaneous statements and those of the accused persons.

The order comes while hearing the plea which sought that the case be decided fast.

The plea filed through advocate Pritish Sabharwal stated that there was no progress in the trial as often adjournments were given due to the non-availability of the public prosecutor. The petition also contended that at several occasions, exemption application was moved by the accused that was allowed by the court.

According to the plea, Rawat’s son Kamal Singh, a Delhi University student, was murdered by five persons near the Nanaksar Gurudwara in Sonia Vihar on July 12, 2010. According to the autopsy report, he suffered 176 injuries. The petition said that the charge sheet against three accused was filed on October 7, 2010. Two supplementary charge sheets were filed in 2011 and charges were framed on May 14, 2012.

The father in his plea also contended that while the star witness of the case turned hostile, a few witnesses also expired during the course of trial.

The plea also gave a list of the orders in the last 19 dates where the matter was adjourned due to some reason or other. The matter would be now heard on May 17.

