Delhi immunisation outreach to resume in September after dipping to 70% in July

delhi

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:10 IST

To increase routine immunisation that had taken a hit due to Covid-19, the Delhi government has decided to restart the outreach campaigns and camps with the help of Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) and Anganwadi workers September onwards.

The activities had been halted when the nationwide lockdown had been announced in March-end.

As compared to July last year, only 70% of vaccines were administered under the routine immunisation programme last month. “Our data shows in July we saw 70% vaccination as compared to the same month last year. With the lockdown being eased and travel becoming easier, the number of vaccines administered had started picking up over the last couple of months,” , according to senior officials from the health department.

“The immunisation programme had taken a severe hit in April right after the lockdown. In fact, as per the health ministry advisory we should not have immunised children anywhere in Delhi as the entire city had been categorised as red zone. But, we continued immunising those who came to the dispensaries outside of the containment zones. We had stopped actively motivating people to come to the centres to get vaccinated or holding camps in the Anganwadi centres,” the official said.

Delhi women and child development minister Rajendra Pal Singh Gautam said that the each of the 10,000 Anganwadi centres in Delhi will start conducting one camp each month to ensure every child in the area gets vaccinated.

Only one person will be allowed to accompany the child and social distancing will be maintained.

“The anganwadi workers will get only five children every hour during the camp; the rest will be given time for when they can come. This will help in maintaining social distance. All precautions will be taken to prevent spread of Covid-19,” said the official. In July, 134 camps had been organised for immunisation. With this decision, the number of camps each month will go up to the usual 5,000 to 6,000, the official said.

This was discussed in a recent review meeting chaired by Gautam chaired for Vaccination and Facilitation of Medical services through ASHA and Anganwadi Workers.

“The routine healthcare services such as immunisation have been impacted across the country. Continuing routine immunisation is important because if there is an increase in the susceptible population to vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, there can be an outbreak. And, that is the last thing we need now. We have written to the government to resume all routine services. If we start now, it is possible to make up for the last few months and that should be the target. We need to depute staff and conduct drives to immunise all those who are due for their vaccination,” said Dr Puneet Misra, a professor in the department of community medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).