Delhi L-G checks on women’s safety in public transport

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, on Wednesday advised the chief secretary, Vijay Dev, to monitor the installation of panic buttons in public transport and to ensure its timely completion.

The direction came at the ninth meeting of the Task Force On Women’s Safety Issues. During the meeting, different departments, such as the Delhi Police, civic agencies and transport, discussed the steps taken by them towards women’s safety in the city.

Officials of the Delhi Police told the Lieutenant Governor that they have taken several steps, including the deployment of police personnel at co-education schools and colleges during the opening and closing time, organisation of special recruitment drives to employ women belonging to North-Eastern states and the establishment of police booths in vulnerable areas.

Discussions also took place on the steps taken to create awareness of safety measures being taken and to facilitate the easy filing of complaints.

“It was informed that phone numbers of police and women and child helpline centres have been displayed in all schools. Further, an online module has been developed that would allow registration of complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace,” the office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor said in a statement.

Baijal also emphasised that all stakeholders must have a focused and coordinated strategy to make Delhi a safe city for women.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 03:41 IST