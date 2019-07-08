Delhi man stabs mother to death after she refuses to give money for alcohol

At 1:25 am on Saturday, a man walked into Model Town police station reception and declared: “I have killed my mother.”

The police officer on duty at the time thought the man, 25-year-old Deepak (identified by a single name), was drunk and perhaps lying under its influence. But then Deepak showed the officer the blood stains on his clothes.

Within a couple of minutes, at least half a dozen police personnel put the man in a police van and accompanied him to his second floor rented flat in north Delhi’s Vijay Nagar where they found his mother bleeding on the bed. Her throat was slit and a kitchen knife was found at the crime scene.

Deepak confessed that he murdered his 45-year-old mother Asha Devi in fit of rage during a quarrel, said a senior police officer associated with the case.

“We arrested Deepak. The knife used in the crime, bed sheet, and pillow, all soaked in blood were seized from the crime scene. These key evidences, along with Deepak’s bloodied clothes have been sent to forensics lab for examination. Deepak has been booked for murder and a case of murder has been registered at the Model Town police station,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijyanta Arya said Devi’s body was sent to Babu Jag Jivan Ram hospital for autopsy.

Police said that Devi worked as a domestic help and lived with her two sons. She had three other sons who lived separately and at different places in the city.

During the investigation, a senior officer said, Deepak said he was unemployed and addicted to drugs and liquor.

He allegedly used to quarrel with his mother and brother as they refused to give him money and regularly scolded him for not quitting.

Police said that Deepak told them that at around midnight, he had an argument with his mother when he returned home drunk. His brother was not at home at the time. In a fit of rage, Deepak allegedly picked up a knife and slit her throat.

“He initially thought of fleeing the city. But then he changed his mind and confessed to his crime,” said the officer.

