Delhi: Man stabs himself to death after attacking wife, daughter in Sangam Vihar

A man stabbed himself to death after attacking his family members in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, police said on Friday.

Jitender allegedly took the extreme step due to his poor financial condition, a senior police officer said.

He had inflicted sharp injuries on his wife and daughter, and then stabbed himself, he said.

The officer said that Jitender succumbed to injuries at a hospital in New Delhi.

His wife and daughter are undergoing treatment at the same hospital and their condition has been stated as stable, he said.