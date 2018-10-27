Delhi metro’s Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section to open on October 31

Come October 31 and Metro commuters will be able to use the 17.86-km section of Pink Line connecting Shiv Vihar with Trilokpuri. On Wednesday, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had given its clearance required for commencing operations.

The elevated section has 15 stations — Shiv Vihar, Johri Enclave, Gokulpuri, Mauzpur, Jaffrabad, Welcome, East Azad Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Karkardooma Court, Karkardooma, Anand Vihar ISBT, IP Extension, Vinod Nagar, Vinod Nagar East, and Trilokpuri.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that Union minister of state (independent charge) for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will inaugurate the line via remote.

“The train will be flagged off from Metro Bhawan at Barakhamba Road through a remote control at 9:30 am,” a Metro spokesperson said.

The official said that the services will be thrown open to public from 2pm on the same day.

The 17.86-km section will be a part of the 58.59-km Pink Line of the Delhi Metro, which is being opened in parts. The 29.66-km section between Majlis Park and Lajpat Nagar is already operational.

The start of Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section will also improve connectivity with other lines by increasing the number of interchange stations in the network. Anand Vihar ISBT and Karkardooma will now provide a connection with the Blue Line (Vaishali-Dwarka sector-21), and Welcome will become a connecting point with the Red Line (Rithala-Dilshad Garden).

After the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will become 314 (313.86) kilometre long.

After this, the DMRC will open the 9.7-km Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 corridor, the trial for which has already begun.

The remaining 1.37-km section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri, which was stuck in a land acquisition dispute, is likely to commence by next year.

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section was scheduled for commissioner for metro rail safety inspection on October 20, and received a safety clearance required for commencing operations on October 24. The Metro said that they have completed the formalities stipulated under the safety clearance, and will be ready to open the line next week.

