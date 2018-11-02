Delhi municipal corporations bag 52nd spot in ease of doing business list

The municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) has bagged the 52nd rank in the World Bank’s recently released ease of doing business list pertaining to construction permits. Last year, the Delhi civic agencies were at the 181st position, a statement issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) revealed.

According to civic officials, SDMC was the nodal agency for carrying out the required effective changes under the “ease of doing business” pertaining to construction permits.

The officials, however, maintained that Mumbai’s civic body had tied with them in the 52nd place in the list pertaining to building construction permit.

“The municipal corporations of Delhi strived hard to carry forward the process of reforms pertaining to construction permits throughout the year. It has shown remarkable improvement from last year ranking of 181 to ranking of 52 this year,” the statement said.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 09:57 IST