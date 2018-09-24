Delhi Police kicks off bike patrolling initiative for women’s safety

In order to combat and prevent street crime against women, a special bike patrolling initiative has been undertaken by the Delhi Police in various parts of the city.

Senior officers said the main motive of the initiative was to instill greater sense of security in women at public places.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Monika Bhardwaj who led the women bike patrolling squad in west Delhi, said, it is an effort to provide additional safeguards to women in west Delhi.

“It will put a check on the anti-social elements. Officer oriented patrolling will further ensure a decrease in street crime. During patrolling police officers interacted with the public and registered their grievances. Many petty issues were even sorted out on the spot. The women were apprised about the women safety apps of Delhi Police,” Bhardwaj said. Delhi Police public relations officer and assistant commissioner of police, Anil Mittal said that apart from west Delhi, Shahdara, Northeast, South and East districts also carried out similar patrolling.

