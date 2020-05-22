e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police cut aid for Covid-19 positive personnel from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000

Delhi Police cut aid for Covid-19 positive personnel from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000

Delhi Police personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty will now get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh announced earlier as the number of infections have increased rapidly in the force.

delhi Updated: May 22, 2020 09:47 IST
hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Concerned over the rise in positive Covid-19 cases in the force, the Delhi Police has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for daily health monitoring of personnel to ensure timely prevention and protection from the virus.
Concerned over the rise in positive Covid-19 cases in the force, the Delhi Police has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for daily health monitoring of personnel to ensure timely prevention and protection from the virus.(HT File )
         

The Delhi Police has decided to cut the amount being given to its Covid-19 positive personnel by 90 per cent.

Those personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty will now get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh announced earlier as the number of infections have increased rapidly in the force, officials said on Thursday, reports news agency PTI.

“A meeting was held recently and it was decided that the sanction amount should be reduced. A lot of policemen are getting infected with the virus and the amount has to be distributed equally in such cases. So a decision was taken to reduce the amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The force has also decided to increase the amount given to the kin of its personnel who dies of Covid-19 from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Delhi Police has reported one death from the disease so far – a 31-year-old constable posted at Bharat Nagar police station in north-west Delhi who died on May 5.

It issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) last week for daily health monitoring of personnel to ensure timely prevention and protection from the virus following the death of the constable.

According to the SOP, any police personnel feeling unwell, suffering from cough, sore throat, fever, breathlessness or any other symptoms “must immediately report” the same to the duty officer (DO) of the police station or unit where they are posted “by any means of communication”.

They said over 250 police personnel have been infected with the virus, as per the PTI report.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In