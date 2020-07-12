e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi records 1,573 new coronavirus cases, recovery rate almost 80 per cent

Delhi records 1,573 new coronavirus cases, recovery rate almost 80 per cent

The city’s recovery rate has recorded an upward trend as a total of 89,968 people have recovered, discharged or migrated, pushing the recovery rate to 79.9 per cent.

delhi Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child to test for coronavirus infection at Khajuri Khas in New Delhi.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child to test for coronavirus infection at Khajuri Khas in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

After recording 1,573 new cases of coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours on Sunday, Delhi’s cumulative tally reached 1,12,494. Total 37 deaths have been recorded, according to the state health bulletin released on Sunday evening.

The city’s recovery rate has recorded an upward trend as a total of 89,968 people have recovered, discharged or migrated, pushing the recovery rate to 79.9 per cent.

As of Sunday, the city has a surplus of beds vacant in hospitals and dedicated COVID care centres as over 18,000 beds are still available for treating coronavirus patients.

On Sunday, 9,443 RTPCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital. The authorities have tested 7,89,853 people in Delhi so far.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

With increased testing and tracing of cases, the number of containment zones in Delhi has risen exponentially, especially in the last five days as the count of such areas has gone up by almost 200. As of Sunday, there are total 652 containment zones in Delhi.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot marginalised Pilot, Congress failed to settle issues in Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot marginalised Pilot, Congress failed to settle issues in Rajasthan
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
LIVE: 7,827 new cases take Maharashtra Covid-19 tally to 2,54,427
LIVE: 7,827 new cases take Maharashtra Covid-19 tally to 2,54,427
Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya
Not a conducive time for polls; impose President’s Rule if needed: Tejashwi Yadav
Not a conducive time for polls; impose President’s Rule if needed: Tejashwi Yadav
‘Not just terrorism but…’: Amit Shah praises jawans for their efforts in fighting Covid-19
‘Not just terrorism but…’: Amit Shah praises jawans for their efforts in fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In