Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark with 1,192 fresh cases

delhi

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:46 IST

Delhi has reported 1,192 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday to go past the 150,000-mark for the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the national capital since the outbreak of the disease in February this year. However, only 11,366 of these are currently infected by the disease and under medical supervision.

According to the health bulletin released by the state government, 11 deaths have been reported in the past 24-hour cycle due to Covid 19 taking the death toll to 4178. 790 people have been discharged in the same period, leading to number of recoveries reaching 135,108 in the city.

The city is also placed comfortably in terms of the number of beds available in Covid care facilities such as Covid hospitals, Covid care centres and Covid health centres with more than 16500 beds vacant.

The state capital currently has 523 containment zones.

On the front of testing, Delhi has also conducted 5,721 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, 9324 Rapid Antigen tests on Friday. Total number of tests conducted in the city-state has crossed 12 lakh 73 thousand. The figure for tests per million conducted in the city has also improved to 67007.

Number of tests conducted per day has been increasing nationally, with 8,48,728 tests conducted on Friday and over 8 lakh patients tested on Thursday, a big advancement from February when India had conducted its first test in the only lab capable of testing Covid 19 samples in Pune.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that he is confident of the country’s coronavirus situation becoming far better in the next two months.

A total of 64,553 new coronavirus cases were reported nationally on Friday morning along with 1,007 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

With this, the country’s Covid-19 count rose to 24,61,191, which includes 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.