Delhi’s Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign from today: All you need to know

delhi

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:56 IST

At over 100 traffic signals across the city on Wednesday, Delhi government’s transport department, environment marshals and traffic police officials will urge drivers to switch off their ignition while waiting for the light to turn green. This is part of the government and the police’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ (red light on, ignition off) campaign started to reduce vehicular emission.

Here’s all you need to know about the campaign:

1) The campaign is starting from October 21 and will continue till November 15. Volunteers at traffic signals, where the waiting time is over 15 seconds, will urge drivers to turn off their ignition to reduce vehicular emissions.

2) This will be an awareness campaign and drivers will not be penalised for not turning off their engines. Environment marshals will hand roses to drivers and will stand carrying placards to create awareness.

3) Nearly 2,500 civil defence volunteers have been roped in for the campaign. Along with these marshals, officials from Delhi traffic police, Delhi’s transport department, and local legislators and councillors will also participate in this.

4) While the campaign will be carried out at 100 traffic signals identified by the traffic police, 10 signals, with a waiting time of over two minutes, have been identified where the campaign will be focused. More volunteers will be present at these signals.

5) The government estimates that nearly 15-20% vehicular pollution can be controlled, if people cooperate and participate in this mass campaign.