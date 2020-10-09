Delhi: Truck crashes into factory building on MB Road; driver, helper dead

delhi

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:09 IST

An allegedly speeding truck loaded with iron bars broke a road divider and crashed into a furniture factory at Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, killing its driver and helper on the spot in the early hours of Friday, police said.

A goods carrier tempo was also damaged as the truck hit it before crashing into the factory building. Since the tempo driver or helper was not found at the mishap spot, it was not immediately known whether they were also injured and admitted to a hospital or had fled after the mishap, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) RP Meena said that iron bars were loaded on the truck at a factory in Okhla Industrial Area. Around 4 am, the truck left for Palwal in Haryana where the iron bars had to be unloaded in a godown. Around 4.30 am, the truck was coming from Ma Anandmayee Marg when the mishap took place.

“The truck first broke the road divider, hit the tempo moving on the opposite road, and then crashed into furniture factory building after breaking the boundary wall. The distance between the boundary wall and the factory building is nearly 10 feet,” said Sanjeev Kumar, who was present at the mishap spot while the police and fire department were carrying out a rescue operation.

Police said the impact of the crash was such that the entire cabin of the truck was reduced into a mangled heap. The bodies of the driver, Arif Ali, and the helper, Mumtaz Ali Badre, were stuck between the damaged truck and iron bars. The rescue teams took nearly an hour to remove the bodies from the mishap site.

“Prime facie, it appears that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it led to the mishap. The mechanical experts would examine the vehicle to know if there was any mechanical fault or the truck’s brakes failed,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Ali and Badre belonged to a village in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.