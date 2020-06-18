e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Rahul’s morning routine

Delhiwale: Rahul’s morning routine

Glimpsing the daily life of a man of the street

delhi Updated: Jun 18, 2020 07:14 IST
Mayank Austen Soofi
Mayank Austen Soofi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

He appears every morning on this central Delhi street. And sits on the pavement, watching the passersby go by.

“I’m a beggar, why to hide,” he mumbles jovially but without showing any smile.

He is wearing a black kurta atop a black salwar—the only bright shades about him are coming from his scraggly white beard and orange chappals. He is perched on a brown plastic mat, spread out in front of an artificially jewellery shop whose shutters are yet to open.

And what can be his name?

The man at last turns his head towards his interlocutor, but his gaze is curiously directed, as if it were more interested in examining something invisible that exists out there in the infinity.

He draws a deep breath, slips his left hand into the deep pocket of his kurta and languidly draws out a beedi. Showing no hurry, he lights the beedi with great gravity of manners, and starts to smoke.

Hindustantimes

Looking intensely at the smouldering end of the beedi, he finally opens his mouth to speak. “Rahul, my name.”

He raises both his arms and mutters resignedly, “You can see.... I don’t earn... I’m a beggar.”

Next moment, his fingers start to play with the folds of his salwar as if he were a sceptical shopper feeling the fabrics of a sari, the quality of which he is not sure of. Responding to a query, he says, “I have been living alone in this city for many years.” He sleeps at night near a “shaadi ghar “ (banquet house) nearby.

Soon enough, another bearded man comes over and sits beside him. They do not exchange any greeting but the friendly way they silently acknowledge each other indicates that they know each other.

Rahul goes on to inform that he is from the mountain state of Himachal Pradesh “but I haven’t been home in a long time.”

He was not always a beggar, he clarifies without a prompt. He used to work in a mela in a hill town, and was in charge of operating a jhoola. “One day I I fell down from the jhoola and broke my arm.”

At this point, he readjusts his seating posture, straightens his back, and pulls down the kurta sleeves to show the affected shoulder, saying, “My right arm doesn’t work... that’s why I could no longer do labour.”

His family left him, he says, including his wife and three children.

Now a municipal sweeper appears. Rahul gets up as if on cue, and swiftly moves away, leaving behind his plastic mat and bag. As the sweeper goes away and the dust cloud settles, he returns to his spot and sits down again. He fiddles into his bag and takes out a mask, tying it about his face with as much gravity as he had shown while lighting up his beedi a few minutes ago.

Soon, a nearby chai seller sends him a cup of chai, his daily free treat to the man.

Rahul says that he will get up only after the artificially jewellery shop owner arrives to roll up the shutters of his store.

tags
top news
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal on China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal on China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
Indian forces on highest alert after Ladakh face-off: Latest developments
Indian forces on highest alert after Ladakh face-off: Latest developments
To arrest rising Covid-19 toll, govt plans to expand rapid testing
To arrest rising Covid-19 toll, govt plans to expand rapid testing
‘A dark hour’: Experts predict shake-up in ties
‘A dark hour’: Experts predict shake-up in ties
Restricted access to market in plan to counter Beijing
Restricted access to market in plan to counter Beijing
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In