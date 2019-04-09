Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will pen Delhi’s education story in book

In his writing debut, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia will pen the story of the changes in Delhi’s education system in a book ‘Shiksha: A Journey’, which will launch in September this year.

In a Monday statement announcing the writing venture’s acquisition by the publisher Penguin Random House India, Sisodia said this book was going to be a document about the “idea of India through education”.

The book, which will come out in both English and Hindi, will recount this journey of “raising the bar of public education in the state and the challenges he overcame to improve the infrastructure and quality of schooling”.

Sisodia, who has stressed upon education being a key election agenda, said that he had “an ideal, a vision and an idea” but seeing it all come true has been a dream.

He added that this book was only a milestone in his journey to reformation.

“The transformation of each school in Delhi is a story in itself. I am hoping my book is able to inspire people to work towards making welfare state a reality,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician said in a statement.

“With gripping anecdotes, in this book, Sisodia would narrate the story of innovative approach, determination, ups and downs and insatiable desire to bring positive change in Delhi’s education system,” Penguin’s senior commissioning editor Premanka Goswami said about the book.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 06:15 IST