Devise joint mechanism for cases of large-scale tree felling, says Delhi High Court

delhi

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:21 IST

The Delhi High Court has said that in cases of large-scale tree cutting, a joint mechanism should be evolved so that the disputes are settled at the ground level with discussions, and courts are not inundated with petitions challenging felling of trees.

Justice Pratibha M Singh said the objective of the mechanism would be to guide the municipal authorities, contractors, stakeholders, and other involved parties to ensure that rampant cutting of trees is avoided, while striking a balance with infrastructure development, which should be the ultimate objective.

“The mechanism ought to be more in a cooperative manner rather than an adversarial method, in order to achieve the objective. The said mechanism can be put in place so that the committee can guide the cutting of trees after inspection and consultation, if needed, with other interested parties,” the judge said in the order dated February 14.

The court’s observation came while hearing a plea by two residents of Vasant Kunj who had challenged the alleged illegal felling of 198 more trees for the widening of the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road. The plea said that this cutting of trees is in violation of the orders passed by the Delhi High Court in 2015.

According to the plea filed through advocate Manoj V George, the HC, in an order dated May 25, 2015, had agreed for the felling of 512 trees after considering the report of the amicus curiae for the widening of the road. The plea argued that the authorities had sought to cut 198 additional trees.

However, authorities claimed that these 198 trees are a part of the 512 trees which the HC had approved to be cut.

The petition also said there has been devastation and destruction with bricks, stones, mud and malba lying around posing dangers for passersby. Following this, an inspection was carried out by forest officials on February 5, who told the court that not 198 but 54 trees are to be cut. They also mentioned that these 54 trees are a part of the 512 trees that were to be cut.

On February 14, the court said that there is a dispute over approximately 23 trees and their cutting.

It then directed the chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the principal chief conservator of forests to call a meeting on March 12 in the presence of officials of various civic bodies, that is the North Delhi Municipal Corporation , East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Cantonment Board, along with environmentalists experts.

The court said the meeting should be conducted so that the best possible mechanism can be discussed and structured and a report can be placed on the next date of hearing in the court.

“It may be borne in mind that mechanism ought to be one that involves a committee which meets regularly to supervise the cutting of trees across the city as it is felt that on most occasions, the damage is caused due to lack of coordination between the various authorities,” the court said.

The matter will now be heard on April 14.