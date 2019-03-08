Elderly woman in Delhi allegedly assaulted for throwing garbage outside neighbour’s home, dies

A 65-year-old woman died at a government hospital in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, almost a week after she was assaulted allegedly by her neighbours for throwing garbage outside their home, police said.

Two persons were arrested while at least three others are absconding. Police said the attackers belong to a family living in the elderly woman’s neighbourhood in northeast Delhi’s Munga Nagar near Dayalpur. Police identified the woman as Hamidan.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said a case of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restrain under Sections 323 and 341 of IPC was registered soon after the assault on the elderly woman was reported to them on February 28.

“We had registered the case on daily diary (DD) entry since the injured woman was admitted to the hospital and was unfit for statement. One Mohammad Ubesh was held the same day . We added murder charges under Section 302 of IPC in the case after the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment,” he said.

According to police, an altercation broke out between Hamidan and her three neighbours after they caught her allegedly throwing garbage from the terrace of her house towards their home. During the melee, the three men allegedly assaulted Hamidan and dragged her to their home where they thrashed her again.

“Hamidan’s screams for help grabbed the attention of her family members and some other neighbours. When they rushed to help her, the attackers pushed Hamidan out and locked the main door of their house,” said a police officer.

Police said since Hamidan was badly injured and was bleeding from her face and head, her family members admitted her to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital.

The local police were informed about the incident after which a case was registered and one person was arrested.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 04:07 IST