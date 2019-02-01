Eyes on LS polls, AAP forms eight labour groups to strengthen cadre at grassroots

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday formed eight different labour organisations with an aim to strengthen its party cadre at the grassroot level ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said Thursday’s announcement was part of the party’s ongoing organisational restructuring. The party opened labour wings in eight sectors which included Delhi state labour development organisation at the top and smaller units in fields such as construction workers, Delhi Jal Baord, wholesale markets, Delhi Transport Corporation, electricity, health and the railways.

“Representatives of these newly formed organizations will work as an important joint between the laborers and the Delhi government. They will inform the government about the problems being faced by the labourers of the city,” Rai said.

The Delhi unit convener said that the office bearers of these units will also communicate the efforts of the government, such as increasing minimum wages, to the economically weaker sections. “We are the only government which has increased minimum wages of contractual workers from Rs 9,500 to Rs 14,00 per month. This is the highest in the country,” he said.

