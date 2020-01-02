Factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped

delhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:05 IST

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi early Thursday, reports news agency ANI.

A blast during the rescue operations caused the factory building to collapse where several people, including fire brigade personnel, are feared trapped.

Rescue operations are underway.

More details are awaited.