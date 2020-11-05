e-paper
Delhi News

Fake Delhi airport website announces vacancies, demand Rs 1000 per applicant, FIR registered

delhi Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:55 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
         

New Delhi: Delhi police have registered a case after the Delhi international airport operator filed a complaint about a fake website advertising about vacancies at the airport and asking applicants to pay Rs 1,000 as enrolment fee..

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport) Rajeev Ranjan said a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered on a complaint filed by the chief legal office, Delhi airport.

In its complaint on Monday, the airport operator said a lookalike of the original GMR website was fraudulently luring, duping and obtaining money from job seekers.

“The fraudsters published fake advertisement pertaining to various job openings and job offer in GMR Group on their careers page with a provision for collecting Rs 1000 as application fee through online payment mode. A total 2,201 job vacancies are published in the fake website ..,” the complaint reads.

When contacted, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) did not comment.

DCP Ranjan said the FIR was registered on Monday. “Our cyber team is investigating the case. We ar tracing the cyber footprints and technical surveillance is in progress to identify and arrest the suspects,” he said.

