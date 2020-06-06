e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Federation of the blind condemns DU’s decision to conduct online exams

Federation of the blind condemns DU’s decision to conduct online exams

delhi Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:47 IST
The National Federation of the Blind on Saturday condemned the Delhi University’s decision to conduct an online open-book examination (OBE) for final-year students from July 1, stating that visually challenged students were more vulnerable during a pandemic as they relied on their sense of touch.

The federation has also filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the varsity’s decision. The matter is listed for a hearing on June 9. They are seeking directions to promote specially abled students based on their previous performances or to conduct offline exams a week after the university reopens and give equal weightage to the internal assessment as well as the exams.

Last week, DU had announced that it will conduct online exams in the OBE format for all final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students as a one-time measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SK Rungta, the general secretary of the federation, said that the decision to conduct exams amid a pandemic would pose a health risk to students.

“Scribes may not be available for blind students or others; they might be afraid for their lives and/or want to adhere to social distancing norms,” he said.

He added that since students had gone home during the semester break, many did not have their reading material on hand. “They do not have the necessary devices with them nor the required infrastructure for the exam,” Rungta said. The federation came to this conclusion after surveying 150 students “who unanimously expressed their inability to participate in the exam.”

Dean, examinations, Vinay Gupta said that students enrolled under the persons with disability category will be given five hours to complete their exam instead of the three prescribed for others. Through a notification, he directed colleges, faculties, and departments to help students arrange scribes. For those special students who are unable to take the online exams in July, DU will give them another opportunity—in pen and paper mode—once they return to the campus, the administration had said.

