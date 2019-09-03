Fewer dengue cases in Delhi so far, experts expect a rise in coming weeks

delhi

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 08:29 IST

Fewer dengue and chikungunya cases have been reported in Delhi this year compared to last year, even as the Delhi government launched a campaign against the mosquito-borne diseases urging people to check mosquito breeding in and around their homes on September 1.

Delhi has reported 35 cases of dengue over the past two weeks, taking the total number of cases of the mosquito-borne infection to 92 till August 31.

There is no dengue-related death so far this year.

Last year, Delhi had 107 cases confirmed cases during the corresponding period.

The chikungunya cases has also dropped to 22 from the 44 cases reported in the corresponding period last year.

The authorities attribute fewer cases to less rainfall during the beginning of the monsoon.

“This year, there was a delay and deficiency in the monsoon. There are fewer cases right now, but with the water accumulation right now increasing the breeding grounds, the numbers of cases are likely to go up in the coming weeks,” said a municipal health officer on condition of anonymity.

Even the doctors are not getting too many cases of dengue or chikungunya this year.

“Dengue isn’t big this year; we have been getting sporadic cases of dengue since mid-July,” says Dr Srikant Sharma, consultant, department of internal medicine at Moolchand Medicity Hospital.

The numbers are likely to go up next month.

Dr RK Singal, director, internal medicine, BLK hospital, says, “We have now started getting some cases but it is not as bad it used to be. Even the cases that we are getting are not serious that require hospitalisation. Almost everyone is being treated on an out patient department basis.”

The Delhi government’s campaign is mainly aimed at promoting preventive measures to check the spread of the vector that spreads the virus.

However, to provide timely treatment in case the cases go up, the government has also opened about 500 fever clinics in its hospitals, dispensaries and mohalla clinics.

The city’s private hospitals have also been given permission to increase their bed strength by 20% during the season only for fever patients.

“A dengue control cell is also created to coordinate the efforts of the government and the civic bodies. Massive awareness drives have been conducted by the cell. This is the reason the numbers have been controlled now,” said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the launch of the campaign on Monday.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 08:16 IST