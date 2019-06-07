File report on pollution near Shakur Basti: NGT to pollution body

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to file a status report on air pollution in areas in the vicinity of Shakur Basti Railway Station in northwest Delhi on account of loading and unloading of cement there. The areas include Rani Bagh, Raja Park and Punjabi Bagh, among others.

The green court sought the report after a plea alleging air pollution around the area affecting residents’ health was filed with it. The tribunal has asked DPCC to inspect the area and ascertain authenticity of the allegations and take action accordingly.

A vacation bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Nagin Nanda hearing the matter also directed railway officials to submit a report about the activities undertaken in the area.

“We also direct station superintendent (CRWC), cement siding at Shakurbasti Railway Station, to submit a report as to what are all the activities undertaken by them in that area to prevent pollution being caused on account of their activities,” the order stated.

The DPCC and the railway officials have been directed to submit factual and action taken reports within a month through e-mail, the panel said.

The applicant, a resident of the area, in his plea had stated that despite several representations to railway officials, nothing was done in this regard. Also, the applicant had produced photographs to show that cement is being stalked in open area without any cover emanating dust causing air pollution in the area.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 04:35 IST