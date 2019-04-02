Florist shot dead, neighbour injured in northeast Delhi

A 40-year-old florist was killed and his neighbour was injured after a group of four-five assailants allegedly opened fire at his home in northeast Delhi’s Kabir Nagar near Welcome on Sunday night.

Locals told police the assailants fired at least five bullets, two of which hit the florist, Mehtab Ali. Another bullet hit his neighbour, Ayush,18, in his leg.

Police suspect the attack was a fallout of an altercation Ali had with his friend three-four hours before the firing in the same neighbourhood. Ali’s family alleged his friend’s son and his associates were behind the firing.

“We registered a case at the Welcome police station and are looking into it from all possible angles. It is a matter of probe if Ali’s murder was the result of the quarrel he had with his friend. A few suspects are being questioned,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

Ali lived with his wife and two children in Kabir Nagar. His brother, Saif, told the police that his brother was sitting with some friends in the neighbourhood when altercation broke out between Ali and his friend. The matter was sorted out by Ali’s brother-in-law after which everyone left and Ali returned home, police said.

According to a police officer associated with the case, Ali’s family members told the police that the son of the friend, who was involved in the argument, arrived with his friends around 10 pm and asked for Ali. “When Ali came out of home, the assailants opened fire at him. He was hit in his chest and back. Ayush was crossing the area when a bullet hit his leg,” the officer said.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 10:08 IST