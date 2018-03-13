Four killed after consuming spurious liquor in Ghaziabad’s Khoda colony

Four persons were killed and at least one admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after consuming suspected spurious liquor at Khoda colony in Ghaziabad on Monday night.

Four policemen posted in the area have been suspended in connection with the incident.

Police said all the victims were migrant labourers from UP and Bihar who had come to Ghaziabad for earning a livelihood and were residing at Khoda colony.

The four deaths took place between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The victims are Ashok Prasad (45), Avnesh Kumar (28) and his 18-year-old brother Sandeep Kumar. The fourth victim, Ravinder Kumar, 35, died on Tuesday morning at his house.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said officials had been directed to take strict action against the culprits.

“We have suspended the station house officer, the police post in-charge and two beat constables of the area. We have also ordered a forensic examination of the suspected spurious liquor and sent the bodies of the victims for postmortem examination,” said HN Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

The police said they had recovered two liquor brands that were allegedly adulterated — ‘Party Special’ and ‘Crazy Romeo.’

“My brother-in-law bought a bottle of liquor from a local grocery shop from a woman. After consuming it he went to sleep at night. In the morning, some people came to wake him up and found him dead,” said Mukesh Kumar, brother-in-law of Ashok Prasad.

The families said that all the victims had bought liquor from local shops that sell alcohol smuggled from Haryana and nearby areas for anything between Rs 50 and Rs 75 for a quarter (180 ml).

“Not only liquor, even ganja (marijuana) is also sold openly in local shops in Khoda. There are at least 50 places where smuggled liquor and drugs are sold. All this is happening in connivance with the local police. It is estimated that shopkeepers make nearly Rs 10 lakh a month in Khoda selling spurious liquor and drugs,” alleged Yogesh Bhati, brother-in-law of Khoda Nagar Palika chairperson Reena Bhati.

On Tuesday, after the four deaths came to light, locals staged a protest at Shankar Vihar market. The protesters criticised the local police and demanded immediate closure of shops which sell smuggled liquor.

“We have recommended suspension of the excise inspector of Khoda and two beat constables after the incident. Teams from Ghaziabad and Meerut are conducting raids to nab the culprits and seize liquor. The samples of liquor consumed by victims will be sent for forensic examination,” said Rajesh Mani Tripathi, joint commissioner (excise).

Khoda Nagar Palika chairperson Reena Bhati said that tshe had earlier complained to the police about the sale of spurious liquor in the area after which the local shops were shut down.

“The shops reopened after four days. These shopkeepers work in connivance with local police,” she said.

Dharmendra Chauhan, circle officer of Indirapuram said that the post mortem of one of the victims, Ashok Prasad, had not confirmed the reason of death. He added that the viscera has been preserved for further analysis.