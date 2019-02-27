Four-storey building collapses in Karol Bagh, no one injured

A part of a four-storey commercial building collapsed in Karol Bagh area on Wednesday morning, Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire department received a call about the incident, at Padam Singh Road, at 8:40 am. Five fire tenders were rushed to the site, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Four persons trapped in the building were rescued , ANI reported.

A rescue operation was underway.

Earlier this month a massive blaze engulfed a hotel in Karol Bagh and killed 17 people.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 10:05 IST