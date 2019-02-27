Four-storey building collapses in Karol Bagh, no one injured
Five fire tenders were rushed to the site, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer.delhi Updated: Feb 27, 2019 10:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A part of a four-storey commercial building collapsed in Karol Bagh area on Wednesday morning, Delhi Fire Service said.
The fire department received a call about the incident, at Padam Singh Road, at 8:40 am. Five fire tenders were rushed to the site, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Four persons trapped in the building were rescued , ANI reported.
A rescue operation was underway.
Earlier this month a massive blaze engulfed a hotel in Karol Bagh and killed 17 people.
First Published: Feb 27, 2019 10:05 IST