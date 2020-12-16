e-paper
HC asks Centre, Delhi for response on plea seeking recovery of wages for rescued bonded labourers

delhi Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking recovery of wages due to rescued child and bonded labourers.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to the ministry of labour and employment, the Delhi government and the police over the plea filed by the father of a now-rescued child labourer.

In his plea, the petitioner has sought an expeditious recovery of the wages due to his child as well as to 115 other victims of bonded labour in whose cases the recovery process has been initiated after they were rescued. The petition also seeks directions to the authorities to “initiate the recovery proceedings in 77 cases where recovery, till date, has not been initiated”.

