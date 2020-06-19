e-paper
Home / Delhi News / HC seeks police report in Safoora’s bail plea

HC seeks police report in Safoora’s bail plea

Zargar, an M Phil student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, had challenged the June 4 order of the trial court which had rejected her bail plea.

delhi Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:20 IST
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Safoora Zargar was arrested on April 10 by the Special Cell and is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. On June 4, the city court had dismissed her bail plea. The court will hear the matter on June 22.
The Delhi high court on Thursday asked the city police to file a status report on a plea by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) member Safoora Zargar, who has been charged with the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots, seeking bail in the case.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued a notice to the police and asked it to file a status report on the bail plea. Zargar, an M Phil student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, is more than four months pregnant. She had challenged the June 4 order of the trial court which had rejected her bail plea.

She was arrested on April 10 by the Special Cell and is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. On June 4, the city court had dismissed her bail plea. The court will hear the matter on June 22.

Meanwhile, Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to Tihar jail seeking its response on a plea by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal who was arrested in the same case as Zargar and charged under UAPA for her role in instigating riots. The matter will now be heard on June 24.

